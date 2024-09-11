Star Wars Outlaws' "challenging stealth moments" have been improved, days after its creative director promised a fix for a particularly "punishing" and "unfair" section
Plus, you're now less likely to be spotted while rolling
A new patch is live for Star Wars Outlaws, bringing with it a whole host of improvements, including for some brutal stealth sections that creative director Julian Gerighty previously promised a fix for.
Last week, in an interview with GamesRadar+, Gerighty pointed to "one of the early missions in Mirogana" as an "incredibly punishing" section that he believed was "a mistake" that the team would work to improve. He said that it "wasn't our intention" to make it feel unfair – and at the time, he thought it was. Now, though, as of version 1.1.2, it sounds like those issues have been ironed out.
As well as implementing cross-progression and saving via Ubisoft Connect, the latest update rolls out "tweaks and improvement on some challenging stealth moments." Additionally to this, you can now expect to be a bit stealthier while rolling around, as you're now "less likely to be detected" while doing so. Depending on the location you're in, "level of detection" has also been adjusted.
The patch notes don't list all the sections and locations affected by these changes, although they do mention that one quest in Toshara (which I won't name here for spoilers, but Ubisoft has listed) has had its NPC numbers adjusted and new environmental guidance markers added "to better facilitate infiltration."
The open-world adventure's "poor stealth systems" were initially one of the few faults in our Star Wars Outlaws review, so it's great to see improvements made to certain sneaky sections. Hopefully, the changes will be enough to make those instant-fail moments feel less frustrating.
