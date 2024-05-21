Is Hellblade 2 on PS5?

You can't play Hellblade 2 on PS5, but it's not impossible for the game to eventually come to other platforms, based on some recent moves from Xbox. The game from Xbox-owned studio Ninja Theory carries on the story of Senua's Sacrifice, which launched on PS4 and saw the titular protagonist attempt to reclaim the soul of her dead husband. Hellblade 2 carries on this story as Senua journeys to Iceland, but not all platforms will be along for the ride. Here's all there is to know about the availability of Hellblade 2 on PS5.

Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 is not available on PS5

Hellblade 2 is not available on PS5 right now. The only platforms you can play Hellblade 2 on are Xbox Series X and PC via the Windows Store and Steam. If you've got PC or Xbox Game Pass, you can play it as part of your subscription too. The game is an Xbox console-exclusive because developer Ninja Theory is owned by Microsoft, having been acquired less than a year after the PS4 console-exclusive launch of Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice.

No plans to bring Hellblade 2 to other platforms have been announced, although given that several Xbox Games Studios titles have launched on PS5 over the last few months (Sea of Thieves, HiFi Rush, and more), it's entirely possible that Hellblade 2 could see a wider platform release, though probably not for at least a year. Speaking on the change in Xbox's strategy in February, 2024, Phil Spencer said that some of the recent games that went to PS5 were "smaller games that were never really meant to be built as platform exclusives with all the fanfare that goes around that, but games that our teams really wanted to build."

The short Hellblade 2 length means it certainly is a smaller game from a small, niche team, so it does somewhat fit the bill here. The game is already selling well on Steam at the time of writing, so it could be a prime candidate for porting to Sony and even Nintendo's platforms in time, though – again – nothing official has been said and it almost certainly won't happen for a while, if at all.



