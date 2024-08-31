Self-taught Metroidvania dev floored by 200k sales and 10k Steam reviews while preparing for a new game "hopefully soon"

Pseudoregalia stole my heart with its retro gothic setting and expressive, flipping platforming - and it seems that thousands of others agree based on the Metroidvania's performance.

After self-teaching themselves game dev and working on the project for only a couple months, lead developer Rittzler launched Pseudoregalia last summer for only $6 and quickly made its creator a life-changing amount of money. Playing as a goat-cat-lady with a sick staff, the game set players off to unfold a distorted castle's hidden secrets, and it's been so successful, Rittzler previously said we'd see main gal Sybil "again, one day" - though a direct sequel isn't immediately up next.

Now, the developer has announced another major milestone for Pseudoregalia - it's doubled its sales since March 2024 and sold over 200,000 copies since release. "It literally never was a thought in my head when I was making Pseudoregalia that it could hit 10k reviews on Steam and 200k copies sold in roughly a year," Rittzler tweeted recently, "but hooooooly shit you guys."

Pseudoregalia now sits at an 'Overwhelmingly Positive' based on over 10,100 Steam user reviews that praise how it condenses a full-fat 3D Metroidvania experience in only a few hours, while its brisk, acrobatic movement makes it go by even quicker.

Rittz then reiterated that another release isn't as far as you might expect. "I'm trying my best to get myself together enough to give ya'll a new game," Rittzler teased, "hopefully soon." Considering that a game as fully featured as Pseudoregalia was done in a handful of months, maybe we won't need to wait too long now.

