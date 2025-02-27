Metroid Dread dev channels that Castlevania: Lords of Shadow energy in a new action game with "almost infinite" ways to build your own weapon

Developer MercurySteam is probably best known for its modernized takes on both halves of the word Metroidvania, from Castlevania: Lords of Shadow to Metroid Dread and Samus Returns. Today, the studio has unveiled its new project Blades of Fire, an original action game that seems to channel a fair bit of that dark fantasy Lords of Shadow energy.

Blades of Fire was just unveiled today ahead of a May 22, 2025 release date, which is something of a refreshingly brief marketing cycle. You play as Aran de Lira, a member of a knightly order who's out to stop the increasingly evil Queen Nerea. You're accompanied by a scribe named Adso, who seems to function as something of a human Navi, offering insights into how to defeat all the enemies you'll come across throughout the game.

Blades of Fire - Announcement Trailer [ESRB M] - YouTube Watch On

The central hook here is that you'll be forging your own weapons here, built based on items called "Forge Scrolls" that you'll collect over the course of the game. The official site notes that there are seven different weapon families, more than 30 Forge Scrolls, and various materials to use, promising "almost infinite weapon combinations."

Each weapon you forge will have different characteristics in categories like "weight, length, durability, penetrations and edge quality," and I promise you I am trying avoid obvious jokes about that phrasing. You'll need to be particular about your weapon choices because each enemy will have its own weaknesses, and you might need to specifically slash, stab, or bludgeon foes to most effectively deal damage against them. You'll also be able to attack specific enemy body parts.

The trailer and few details we've seen so far don't give a great sense of how all these systems work together, but the combat looks up close, personal, and satisfyingly brutal in a way that's certainly got me interested. We won't have to wait long for Blades of Fire's release on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

