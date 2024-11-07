I was already impressed by this nuke-parrying soulslike, and that was before I found out it has entire cities that you can just miss

If you don't know about V.A Proxy, the soulslike where you can parry a nuclear blast or the very earth you walk on, now you do. It's already won us over with its stunning visuals and frenetic combat, and solo developer Pyro Lith has just revealed that it also has entire cities you can miss. I love it.

I'm a big fan of soulslike games and V.A Proxy ticks all the right boxes. Set within a "dynamic megastructure, it follows the story of three machines that seek freedom as they fall deeper into the guts of this world." Sign me up.

People like to focus on the combat of soulslikes, and while that's obviously an incredibly important factor, so is the exploration and sense of discovery. Parrying the ground is cool and all, but I want to know why I'm doing that, what's the story of the world I'm in?

This is wall market, a city inside a crack in a foundational wall that stretch for over a mile illuminated by the spine of something even longer, one of the many missable locations pic.twitter.com/UEZypn244aNovember 3, 2024

It seems like we'll get to learn more about the world when the game comes out, as Pyro Lith shared a video of "wall market, a city inside a crack in a foundational wall that stretches for over a mile illuminated by the spine of something even longer". It looks like a bustling place inhabited by mechanical denizens and industrial architecture. It's also "one of the many missable locations" in V.A Proxy.

It takes some confidence for a developer to be willing to create entire areas we could miss, but that's what makes each playthrough of a game like this special. We all come away with a different experience.

While I'm clearly impressed by this game, its developer is also amazed by everyone playing it. You're all pulling off moves they "can't even begin to understand," and they coded everything.

If you want to know more, you can wishlist V.A Proxy on Steam.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Since there's no release date for V.A Proxy just yet, here are some of the best action games you can play right now while you wait. None of them let your parry nukes, though, sorry.