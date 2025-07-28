Hideo Kojima reveals 1 month of Death Stranding 2 player stats, and it turns out you love kangaroos and assault rifles more than anything

Death Stranding 2 has been out for just over a month, and all of you porters have been very busy indeed. Kojima Productions shares some statistics that demonstrate just how we've all connected in the weeks following the game's release.

A big new feature added to Death Stranding 2 is the ability to save animals – adorable. The most-saved critter is the iconic kangaroo – perfect considering the game is set in Australia. The number two and three spots are taken by emus and wombats, respectively. No podium position for the koala, which Hideo Kojima did an impression of at one fan meet-up.

To mark one month since the release of DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH, we’ve compiled some in-game stats into a special ranking infographic! 👍From the most-used equipment to popular structures, check out what players are relying on the most ✅You might even discover some… pic.twitter.com/rSpluWqz3oJuly 26, 2025

The most popular structure to be built is, unsurprisingly, the zip line. They're incredibly useful for getting through mountains, over winding river deltas, and generally transport you faster than vehicles, too. They can be dismantled while you're riding them , though, so be careful. Silver and bronze awards go to generators and timefall shelters, respectively – both are fantastic and helpful structures.

As for signs, the most frequently placed is the "Speed up" one. I loved realizing it actually gave my vehicle a little boost in the original Death Stranding. It helps you to conserve battery when you're off the roads, so I can see why it's the one people place most. Second and third go to "You got this" and "Keep on keeping on," respectively. Both are lovely little positive messages to receive.

That's it for the shared features, but what about what you, the porters, as individuals, like to use? Well, ladders are the most equipped tools of the lot, which makes sense. They're inexpensive to build and useful in a wide range of situations, from crossing rivers to navigating up or down obstacles. Next up is the PCC, and after that comes container repair spray – something I rarely pack but always miss when I get caught in a timefall shower.

As for weapons, the Assault rifle with MP bullets is the top dog, followed by blood grenades and the machine gun. The MP weapons are perfect, because they're non-lethal and effective against humans, mechs, and BTs, so I can see why you lot are always packing one.

As for transportation, the pickup off-roader is the most popular, followed by the tri-cruiser in second place. The humble act of putting one foot in front of the other, walking, in layman's terms, is third. I'd guess this is ranked based on distance traveled, but maybe people are just setting out in vehicles more than I thought.

For me in Death Stranding, I never leave the distro center without three ladders, a PCC, climbing rope, and blood grenades. Anything else is a luxury, but those are nonnegotiable. What's your loadout?