Tragedy strikes as Death Stranding 2 porter discovers other players can dismantle zip lines, even if you're in the middle of using them: "Should we have connected?"

Death Stranding is all about connecting people, though there are some hiccups that arise along the way, and sequel On the Beach expands on the pitfalls of community even more. It turns out connection goes both ways: players can give, and they can take, as one unfortunate zip line user discovered.

The player posted a clip of them riding a zip line in Death Stranding 2, flying high through the snowy mountains... until tragedy struck.

Zip lines are incredibly useful in Death Stranding, as I've discovered in my own playthrough of the first game. I know, I'm very late to the party, but the benefit is a lot of zip line structures have already been built. Often, I'll just have to add one zip line to connect to a few placed by others.

Now, you're free to dismantle any structure in Death Stranding whenever you want. If you do this to one of your fellow porter's online objects, like a bridge or a generator, it'll be gone from your world. But if you dismantle one of your own structures, it'll disappear for everyone else. Turns out, you can even dismantle structures while they're in use by someone else, as our poor OP learned the hard way.

In the clip they shared, they get tantalizingly close to the end of their journey, with the receiving zip line in sight. But as they're descending the arc of the curved zip line, they fall off and get crushed by all their cargo. A notification pops up on the side that informs them "A zip line was dismantled."

The multiplayer aspect of the Death Stranding games is asynchronous, meaning things don't necessarily happen in real time. This makes me wonder if the game is coded to dismantle shared structures at the worst possible moment just for laughs.

Players are shocked this can happen. "Should we have connected?" asks one , echoing the game's tagline. One blames the game's big bad. "Higgs: laughing maniacally as he disassembles."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another has already thought about this, and writes , "I've had to dismantle a couple of ziplines because of the fucked up way they all default to straight when new ones get added.

"If it has a lot of likes, I'll leave it and work around it. But if there's no likes, it's coming down and a new one is going up. So really, it's a friendly reminder to like the structures you're actually using."

So, next time you use a zip line, be extra grateful when you get to your destination safely and speedily, and be sure to leave a few likes.