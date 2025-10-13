Hideo Kojima enjoys the trip of a lifetime to Brazil to promote Death Stranding 2, meeting a doppelganger of himself, probably eating a cake modeled after himself, and more

There aren't many people in video games as prolific as Hideo Kojima. The Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding director has enjoyed a long, prosperous career in game development, as exemplified by his reception at this year's Brasil Game Show.

The event, taking place this past weekend in Sao Paulo, welcomed Kojima as a stop on his ongoing promotional tour for Death Stranding 2. To say the red carpet was rolled out for him is an understatement.

Besides getting to engage with huge crowds of fans and media eager to meet and speak to the man behind numerous beloved games, Kojima got to come face-to-face with a couple of alternate versions of himself. For one, there's Brazilian Kojima, a remarkably accurate lookalike.

Sporting a black blazer, Death Stranding 2 t-shirt, and dad sneakers, Brazilian Kojima is the spitting image of the venerable auteur. You can see the uncanny resemblance in images shared by Kojima himself.

Then the other doppelganger comes from the universe where everyone is made of cake. BGS rolled out not one, but home-baked head busts. The first is of Kojima himself, another remarkable likeness. Norman Reedus as Sam from Death Stranding, appropriate since this is all for the second game in the series.

Nubia Moraes Cakes apresenta seu bolo Hideo Kojima para Hideo Kojima. — @robbiezinho.bsky.social (@robbiezinho.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-10-13T10:03:04.865Z

But as cool as it is to see Reedus in cake form, the big question is, how much of himself did Kojima eat? He seems eager for a nibble in the footage available. We need to know, BGS.

Besides all of this, there were leagues of cosplayers and adoring fans, ready for Kojima's panels and other showfloor happenings. The conference has set quite a standard for other events hosting the venerable head of Kojima Productions, that’s for sure.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hideo Kojima says he wants to "take it easy" as he gets older, but he still "intends to continue creating things for as long as I live"