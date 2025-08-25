Hideo Kojima says he wants to "take it easy" as he gets older, but he still "intends to continue creating things for as long as I live"

Hideo Kojima recently celebrated his 62nd birthday, and in a message to his fans reaffirmed that he'll continue to create for as long as he can.

Like him or not, Hideo Kojima has a massive impact on the world of games. And while his star has risen significantly since his very public breakup with Konami (although he'd been a big deal before that if the Metal Gear Solid 4 death threat fiasco was anything to go by), it's easy to forget he's been directing games since the mid 80s. And just like the rest of us he's bound to the passing of time.

Today, I turned 62 years old. I received many birthday messages, illustrations, etc. from all over the world. Thank you so much. I intend to continue creating things for as long as I live. My stance on "creation" is to “not overwork” and to "take it easy,” and I will continue to… pic.twitter.com/cyQ5pjQbR6August 24, 2025

On August 24, Hideo Kojima turned 62 years old, and shared a message on Twitter. In the message he thanked his fans for sending him messages and illustrations, and said "I intend to continue creating things for as long as I live."

Kojima added, "My stance on "creation" is to “not overwork” and to "take it easy,” and I will continue to give it my all even after my 60’s." but he also made sure to assure people "My stance on "creation" is to “not overwork” and to "take it easy,” and I will continue to give it my all even after my 60’s."

Kojima spoke about falling seriously ill during the pandemic, which made him realize "that a lot of people wanted me to make something like Metal Gear," which in turn led to the upcoming Hideo Kojima game Physint. He also hasn't given up on his ambitions to make a film, which he says may be happening after Physint comes out in "five or six years."

Metal Gear Solid Delta is so accurate that the guards will still give you secret codes for a PSP game you can't officially buy anymore.