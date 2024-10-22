GTA Online update destroys GTA 5’s most satisfying highways, and fans are ready to revolt

Be kind to the GTA 5 player in your life. They're suffering a great loss in the form of yellow traffic delineators, which GTA Online's summer Bottom Dollar Bounties update has made brittle instead of bendy.

I'd argue that the change can't be that meaningful if fans are only just discovering it (Bottom Dollar Bounties rolled out in June), but they don't feel that way. Fortnite leaker and Rockstar enthusiast Lucas7yoshi, who brought attention to the delineators in an October 19 tweet , laments that "Rockstar broke the Yellow Highway Paddles."

"Before, they would tilt and hinge," they explain in the tweet. "Since Bottom Dollar Bounties they cannot be interacted with by players, and [they] instantly break off their hinge when contacted by a vehicle at any speed."

An accompanying video shows the painful truth. Instead of submissively dipping under the weight of your awesome car like they used to, the traffic delineators now violently snap at even the most tender touch. Nothing gold can stay, I guess. Though, GTA 5's physics have always been temperamental. In 2023, those beloved highway paddles caused one player's race car to backflip in the air and die on the ground.

Other times, though, they tore apart only at the highest vehicle speeds, leading to some very satisfying scenarios for driving.

So fans, who can't help but remember the good times, are hoping Rockstar will reconsider.

"Why does it feel like I've been violated by this change," one GTA 5 player said on Twitter . "Plz fix."

"Fix this," commanded another player . "Literally unplayable." At least GTA 5 offers plenty of other things to run over. You may want to try a friend's foot next.

