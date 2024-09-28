Going the Resident Evil route, Capcom says that a Dead Rising 2 remake or remaster is "definitely possible"

Capcom successfully revitalized Resident Evil with a series of excellent remakes, and it seems the publisher might go down a similar route with its other zombie series.

Capcom released Dead Rising: Deluxe Remaster earlier this month, which is a more-than-remastered but not-quite-remade version of the classic 2006 game about a photojournalist who's stuck in a shopping mall when a zombie outbreak runs rampant. The controls are revamped, lines here and there are tweaked, and the entire game has been rebuilt in the RE Engine, which was also used to remake the Resident Evils, in case the name was too lowkey.

It's not as drastically revamped as some other recent remakes, but the game might breathe new life into the once undead series just as Resident Evil 2 Remake opened the doors for Resident Evil 3 and 4 to receive their very own facelifts. When asked about whether the company has plans to give other games in the series a similar Deluxe Remaster, producer Kei Morimoto said it's certainly on the cards.

"Remaking or remastering Dead Rising 2 is definitely possible," Morimoto said in an interview with Inverse. "For the time being, we’re monitoring market trends and how Dead Rising: Deluxe Remaster performs. If we're able to identify an appropriate time where we'd be able to sell a remake or remaster of Dead Rising 2, there's potential for the project to be considered."

Aside from resurrecting Dead Rising 2, future plans for the cult series are murky. Xbox One launch game Dead Rising 3 still looks handsome and probably doesn't need a similar revisit, and Dead Rising 4 is probably too controversial to get anyone excited. The prospect of all-new risen deads is just as complicated, since original series developer Capcom Vancouver was closed down in 2018.

