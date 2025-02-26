Former Wonder Woman comic book writer says "every effort was made" to make the canceled open-world game "a showpiece epic": "It was a dream come true"

DC Comics writer Gail Simone has revealed a few details about the now-canceled open world Wonder Woman game from Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor developer Monolith Productions, and says it was shaping up to be "a showpiece epic."

The untitled Wonder Woman game was first announced during The Game Awards in 2021, but a Bloomberg report from earlier this month claimed that, according to anonymous sources, the title's future was uncertain despite over $100 million being spent on it , as it faced technology-related issues as well as leadership challenges. Now though, it's been confirmed that the game is canceled as Warner Bros. closes Monolith Productions, as well as WB San Diego and MultiVersus studio Player First Games.

Simone, who previously served as a writer on the Wonder Woman comic series, has taken to Twitter confirming that she was a consultant on the game, a role which she was "thrilled" to have, noting that the project was "a perfect storm of stuff I adore." Although no footage of the game was ever shown off publicly, Simone says it was "gorgeous and expansive," and "beautiful to look at." She adds: "I am not going to give details for a number of reasons, but every effort was made to make this not just a great game, but a great WONDER WOMAN game. A showpiece epic."

The game was gorgeous and expansive. It was beautiful to look at. I am not going to give details for a number of reasons, but every effort was made to make this not just a great game, but a great WONDER WOMAN game. A showpiece epic.February 26, 2025

She gives full credit to the team for this, asserting that "everyone who worked on it brought their A-game," and that "I don't know that I have ever worked with a team that cared more about making sure the end product was perfect."

Simone continues: "It was a dream come true. Wonder Woman had a dream team and they put their all into it. They made sure it had WW and DC lore on every aspect of the game. It was a thrill and honor to work with them." Acknowledging that "there's a lot of finger-pointing going on," she adds that "everyone I worked with from Monolith and WB both was enthusiastic and supportive," and ultimately "wanted to make the best game ever."

Wrapping things up, Simone concludes that "sometimes, you give your all and it doesn't work out," but she's hopeful that the team can "continue to make brilliant games" in the future. "Someone is going to snap them all up and set a new industry standard, I know it."

It's incredibly unfortunate that it all ended up this way, and also quite a shock when you consider that it was only a few months ago that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said that the company was "focusing our development efforts" on its "core franchises," including DC.

