AntonBlast is a destructive GBA-inspired platformer that lets you blow apart levels to destroy Satan - and there's new demo out right now

The spirit of Wario Land lives on in AntonBlast, and there's a brand new demo available for the upcoming platformer available right now.

We covered AntonBlast and its Game Boy Advance platforming influences earlier this year in a new Nintendo Indie Showcase, and now the hot new indie platformer is back with another trailer at the The Future Game Shows' Summer Showcase. Good news: It's still chock full of eye-popping explosives and deft platforming.

Satan himself has stolen Dynamite Anton's entire drink collection, so it's up to you to pursue the Devil himself into the depths of the Backburner Peninsula and decimate cities with his Mighty F'n Hammer. You can literally transform the levels around you by tearing through them with the hammer and mighty dynamite charges - placing a terrifying amount of power in Anton's hands.

This is precision 2.5D platforming, but there's a gigantic catch: After you've obliterated a level, you need to sprint right back to the start within the time limit. The entire thing is done against a backdrop of lovingly-crafted pixel art from the GBA days, and it's not just Dynamite Anton at the forefront - he's joined by co-worked Dynamite Annie for the brand new demo, stretched out across two chaotic levels.

"It’s been just over a year since we brought Antonblast to Kickstarter, and we have our incredible fans to thank for their overwhelming support in getting us to this point," AntonBlast director Tony Gibson says. "After all this time, it only felt right to give back and show them just how far things have come. It’s shaping up to be such an exhilarating, explosive, weird game - what other title tasks you with killing Satan over some drinks?!" If that doesn't sell you on AntonBlast, I don't know what will.

AntonBlast is due out later this year on November 12 on PC and Nintendo Switch - and you can download the brand new demo for yourself over on Steam.

