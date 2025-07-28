Wuchang: Fallen Feathers reaches holy land of "Mixed" 40% positive Steam reviews after emergency patches, and like every other modern Soulslike, the devs are also targeting "difficulty levels and boss encounters"

After slapping an emergency patch onto its rotten performance like a bandaid on a blood blister, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers has finally managed to claw its way out of Overwhelmingly Negative Steam review hell and up to the mind-numbing blankness of 40% Mixed review purgatory. But, hey, a win's a win, so now developer Leenzee is moving onto additional updates alongside more fixes.

Like any worthwhile set of patch notes, Leenzee's latest – posted on Steam July 28 – begins with a grave apology.

"First and foremost," they say, "we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate everyone for their continued patience and understanding regarding the recent issues surrounding the launch of WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers. Your experience and feedback is so valuable foundation for our team. We will provide a comprehensive explanation about the game content soon."

Leenzee continues to say that it's been noting all player feedback, "from criticism to suggestions," and seeks to address the most popular among them with its planned game fixes.

For starters, it'll issue additional gifts to Deluxe Edition owners who initially were unable to claim their exclusive items – along with the free digital copy of Fallen Feathers soundtrack that was announced last week, these players will also receive deluxe cosmetics and weapons.

Otherwise, "we will continue to optimize performance issues and will keep adjusting the game based on your suggestions – such as difficulty levels and boss encounters," continues Leenzee. "We hope that one day, both our work and our team will prove worthy of your expectations."

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is the hardcore Soulslike you'd get if you tried to turn Sekiro into Chinese Dark Souls 3, and that devotion to FromSoftware is exactly why I like it.