The First Berserker: Khazan isn't even out yet, but the new Soulslike RPG already has over 1,300 94% positive reviews on Steam from early buyers

News
By published

The game's proper release date is set for March 27

The First Berserker: Khazan protagonist
(Image credit: Nexon)

The First Berserker: Khazan has done pretty well when it comes to reviews; the game currently sits at 80 on Metacritic, with the PC version bumping that score up to an 83. It isn't technically out yet, but Nexon's new release is following the annoying industry trend of "pay more to play it early," which made the actual release date March 24 (the full release arrives this Thursday, March 27). However, despite not having a full release, the hardcore soulslike game is proving pretty popular.

At the time of writing, the game has just under 1,500 reviews on its Steam store pag, nabbing a 'Very Positive' rating with 94% of the game's user reviews recommending the game. The top review gave specific praise to the game's inclusion of an easy mode, something that has been much debated in the soulslike community. Conversely, others are praising the difficulty of the game. The game's performance has been praised too, which, after recent PC versions like Monster Hunter Wilds being a bit of a mess, is refreshing to see.

However, there is the odd negative review, with one player saying, "Do you like variety in weapons or enemies? Well, look elsewhere. 5 hours in and it's the same 4 enemies, the bosses... just bigger versions of those enemies." Although that specific player has played 10 hours extra since then, maybe that review will change later down the line. The developers of the game have been responding to negative reviews (including tech support for those with performance issues).

I'm sure the developers of The First Berserker: Khazan are quite pleased about the easy difficulty praise, as the lead dev recently said, "Games are meant to be engaging, not exhausting."

See more Xbox Series X News
Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over two years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Action RPGs
The First Berserker: Khazan protagonist
The First Berserker: Khazan isn't even out yet, but the new Soulslike RPG already has over 1,300 94% positive reviews on Steam from early buyers
Lies of P art showing P walking in a snowy forest
Lies of P director loves FromSoftware and respects the Soulslike tag, but says "I'm really serious, I'm not lying, I'm very truthful, our focus is to create our own style of game"
Lies of P Overture art of P
Lies of P director says Overture DLC is at least 15 to 20 hours long for "experienced" players, packing tons of bosses and ideas the devs couldn't fit at launch
Monster Hunter Wilds screenshot showing a hunter battling a congalala
If you missed the last one, the new Monster Hunter Wilds event quest is another way to stock up on rare ingredients before the big update drops next week
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds' first major update rights its greatest wrong by adding a proper Palico cooking animation, and it's letting you change Alma's glasses
Monster Hunter Wilds screenshot showing lagiacrus holding a monster down
Monster Hunter fans lose their minds as Monster Hunter Wilds confirms Lagiacrus will return this summer, finally answering 7 years of prayers
Latest in News
The First Berserker: Khazan protagonist
The First Berserker: Khazan isn't even out yet, but the new Soulslike RPG already has over 1,300 94% positive reviews on Steam from early buyers
fool me once
Harlan Coben’s new novel is set to be "more of a sequel" to the hit Netflix series Fool Me Once: "I don’t know any time that’s ever happened"
Naoe looks over at a dense, lush, green forest in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows from a viewpoint
Getting Assassin's Creed Shadows on PS5 and Xbox Series X was all about adding "dynamism" to the open world, but the devs seem most proud about the trees
Schedule 1
Schedule 1 is Steam's latest viral hit – an open-world drug dealing simulator with 98% positive reviews, co-op, and a free sample to get you started
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
Reclaiming their crown, pacifist Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 player beats the whole RPG as "Merciful Henry": 1,741 strikes blocked, 472 knockouts, and zero kills
Somehow this keeps happening: Another game with a Persona 5 collab is going under, and this time it's JRPG comrade War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius
More about action rpg
Lies of P art showing P walking in a snowy forest

Lies of P director loves FromSoftware and respects the Soulslike tag, but says "I'm really serious, I'm not lying, I'm very truthful, our focus is to create our own style of game"

Lies of P Overture art of P

Lies of P director says Overture DLC is at least 15 to 20 hours long for "experienced" players, packing tons of bosses and ideas the devs couldn't fit at launch

fool me once

Harlan Coben’s new novel is set to be "more of a sequel" to the hit Netflix series Fool Me Once: "I don’t know any time that’s ever happened"
See more latest
Most Popular
fool me once
Harlan Coben’s new novel is set to be "more of a sequel" to the hit Netflix series Fool Me Once: "I don’t know any time that’s ever happened"
Naoe looks over at a dense, lush, green forest in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows from a viewpoint
Getting Assassin's Creed Shadows on PS5 and Xbox Series X was all about adding "dynamism" to the open world, but the devs seem most proud about the trees
Fortnite character Jonesy looks shocked in the story trailer for Season X.
Former PlayStation boss "deathly concerned" about ballooning budgets of AAA games, questions how many live-service "forever games" like GTA Online and Fortnite fans really have time for
Arcs board game box on top of the board alongside tokens, dice, and cards laid out on a wooden table
Time to destroy cities and provoke some outrage, apparently, 'cause the Arcs board game is on offer
Top-down screenshot of Monsterpatch, showing a grid-based town with Pokemon-like creatures, GBC graphics and vegetations sprinkled about.
This cozy RPG promises a Pokemon and Stardew Valley mashup with "limitless customization," 208 monsters, and more, so no wonder its Kickstarter was funded in just 16 minutes
Somehow this keeps happening: Another game with a Persona 5 collab is going under, and this time it's JRPG comrade War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius
Schedule 1
Schedule 1 is Steam's latest viral hit – an open-world drug dealing simulator with 98% positive reviews, co-op, and a free sample to get you started
Diego Luna in Andor season 2
Andor star Diego Luna urges Star Wars fans to watch Rogue One immediately after season 2 ends: "You're going to see it differently"
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
Reclaiming their crown, pacifist Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 player beats the whole RPG as "Merciful Henry": 1,741 strikes blocked, 472 knockouts, and zero kills
Naoe and Yasuke walk in the sunset in a screenshot from Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Following Assassin's Creed Shadows controversy, Baldur's Gate 3 publishing director says "every big AAA game could be better," but players shouldn't be mad "just because some dude told you to"