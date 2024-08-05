Phantom Blade Zero dev debunks claims it said "nobody needs that platform" over Xbox release reports, says it hopes to be "accessible to everyone"

The developer behind the upcoming action RPG Phantom Blade Zero has shut down claims it said that Xbox ports are "not a priority" as "nobody needs that platform."

S-Game says on Twitter that it's come to its attention that some media outlets have "claimed" to interview an unnamed developer from the studio at the gaming exhibition ChinaJoy, which finished last week. It was that unnamed developer who "seems" to have made statements regarding Phantom Blade Zero's release platforms and strategy that the studio wants to squash.

"We want to clarify that these claimed statements do not represent S-Game's values or culture, as we believe in making our game accessible to everyone and have not ruled out any platforms for Phantom Blade Zero," the studio says. "We are hard at work on both the development and publishing fronts to ensure that as many players as possible can enjoy our game at release and in the future."

The developer finishes by saying the team is "looking forward to sharing more development updates soon" and that you'll be able to play a world premiere demo at Gamescom this month.

Last week, quotes did the rounds that someone from S-Game said that "nobody needs that platform" when asked about an Xbox port, going on to say it's not a priority. Why the alleged shade? The console is apparently not popular in Asia and Microsoft has created an overloaded ecosystem that's difficult to develop for.

Regardless, S-Game has now put some distance between the studio and those quotes. Phantom Blade Zero doesn't have a release date yet, but it looks to be shaping up well. We call the game "an irresponsibly fast action RPG that's somehow become one of my Summer Game Fest favorites." Here's hoping Xbox fans can enjoy those same vibes.

