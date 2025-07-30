Long-awaited Elden Ring Nightreign update adding a 2-player mode to the FromSoftware spin-off has been delayed following tsunami warning

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have been hard at work improving their new multiplayer roguelike spin on Elden Ring, the long-awaited Elden Ring Nightreign – but they've had to postpone a hotly anticipated update due to severe weather warnings following an earthquake.

At the tail end of last week, developers lifted the veil on an update Nightreign fans requested before the game even launched – one adding duos, or a two-player mode, to the game. Patch 1.02, which was set to bring duos and some "quality-of-life UI improvements, including more Relics filtering options," to Nightreign, was scheduled to release today. As FromSoftware reveals in a new online post, however, the patch is no longer coming on July 30.

Due to the tsunami warning following the earthquake near the Kamchatka Peninsula, we have decided to postpone the distribution of the 'ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN' Patch 1.02, which was scheduled for today to tomorrow, July 31 (Thursday) after 10:00CEST | 1:00 PDT.July 30, 2025

Instead, it should drop tomorrow, on July 31. "Due to the tsunami warning following the earthquake near the Kamchatka Peninsula," explain the devs, "we have decided to postpone the distribution of the Elden Ring Nightreign Patch 1.02, which was scheduled for today, to tomorrow, July 31 (Thursday) after 10:00 CEST | 1:00 PDT." The studio adds that the new Everdark cycle, which was supposed to come after 1.02 and add beefed-up versions of more Nightlords, is also arriving late.

"Additionally, the second cycle of Everdark Sovereign, which was scheduled to start at 03:00 CEST | 18:00 PDT (7/30) tomorrow, will also be delayed until after the update file has been distributed," writes FromSoftware. "Thank you for your understanding."

The news regarding Patch 1.02 and the second cycle comes from the devs following a devastating 8.8 magnitude earthquake just off Russia's coast and subsequent tsunami warnings in Japan.

Although the situation itself is anything but heartwarming, fans are gathering in the replies to wish devs and fellow players alike well. "Stay safe, everyone," comments one. Another says the call to postpone was a "great decision," while "wishing everyone's safety."

