Duos come to Elden Ring Nightreign as FromSoftware announces two-player mode way sooner than I expected, and "more Relics filtering options" are also coming next week

Elden Ring Nightreign's two-player mode, a dedicated duos setup that balances the game specifically for you and a buddy, will be released in patch 1.02 on Wednesday, July 30. FromSoftware announced the good news in a trailer released today, which confirms that the upcoming patch will also "include quality-of-life UI improvements, including more Relics filtering options."

FromSoftware previously admitted to blanking on a two-player option during development for Nightreign, with the default three-player mode getting almost all of the attention. There's been a solo mode since launch, but it was initially so imbalanced that FromSoftware hastily rushed out some buffs to make it easier to brave Limveld alone.

Players have reported experiencing difficulty downscaling after one player leaves in the middle of a trio run, and many reckon it's the superior way to play if you happen to luck into it. It'll be interesting to see how duos compare to normal trio matches, especially in terms of Runes gained, enemy aggro, and boss health. There's also the question of Nightfarer synergy when it's just the two of you.

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN | Two Player Mode Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Like many players, I didn't expect two-player mode to be added until later this year. That said, Elden Ring seamless co-op maestro Yui was able to get an unofficial two-player demo up by the end of May, so evidently it wasn't as daunting a technical challenge as it might seem.

A lack of duos support seemed like an odd omission from the get-go for a co-op focused game. I will admit I've been impressed by many of the random players I've encountered in Nightreign, though I've also seen some folks throw a match straight down a well, but every game is more fun with a full team of friends.

I'd much rather play with just one friend than one friend and some rando, and plenty of Nightreign players have complained about how much more difficult it is to wrangle two friends online compared to one. With the release of the two-player mode, Nightreign will arguably fill the biggest hole in the game.

