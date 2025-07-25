Duos come to Elden Ring Nightreign as FromSoftware announces two-player mode way sooner than I expected, and "more Relics filtering options" are also coming next week
Patch 1.02 brings several highly requested changes for Nightreign
Elden Ring Nightreign's two-player mode, a dedicated duos setup that balances the game specifically for you and a buddy, will be released in patch 1.02 on Wednesday, July 30. FromSoftware announced the good news in a trailer released today, which confirms that the upcoming patch will also "include quality-of-life UI improvements, including more Relics filtering options."
FromSoftware previously admitted to blanking on a two-player option during development for Nightreign, with the default three-player mode getting almost all of the attention. There's been a solo mode since launch, but it was initially so imbalanced that FromSoftware hastily rushed out some buffs to make it easier to brave Limveld alone.
Players have reported experiencing difficulty downscaling after one player leaves in the middle of a trio run, and many reckon it's the superior way to play if you happen to luck into it. It'll be interesting to see how duos compare to normal trio matches, especially in terms of Runes gained, enemy aggro, and boss health. There's also the question of Nightfarer synergy when it's just the two of you.
Like many players, I didn't expect two-player mode to be added until later this year. That said, Elden Ring seamless co-op maestro Yui was able to get an unofficial two-player demo up by the end of May, so evidently it wasn't as daunting a technical challenge as it might seem.
A lack of duos support seemed like an odd omission from the get-go for a co-op focused game. I will admit I've been impressed by many of the random players I've encountered in Nightreign, though I've also seen some folks throw a match straight down a well, but every game is more fun with a full team of friends.
I'd much rather play with just one friend than one friend and some rando, and plenty of Nightreign players have complained about how much more difficult it is to wrangle two friends online compared to one. With the release of the two-player mode, Nightreign will arguably fill the biggest hole in the game.
Elden Ring Nightreign masters somehow beat every single boss and encounter in the entire map in one run: "To do this, I assembled my team of nerds."
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.