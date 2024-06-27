Hidetaka Miyazaki says FromSoftware games "before and after Elden Ring" will show a "clear difference," and hopes to see the studio work on "multiple projects" at once

FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki explains that as Elden Ring was a "turning point" for the Dark Souls developer, "there's going to be a clear difference" between any preceding games and future titles from the team coming after the open-world RPG.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Guardian, Miyazaki describes FromSoftware's smash success Elden Ring and its release as a critical moment within the studio's history. The game was a "turning point" for the company according to the director, with nothing like it before - or after: "Before and after Elden ring, there’s going to be a clear difference." Miyazaki points to Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon as an example of this, going on to express his hope for more games from other directors than himself at FromSoftware.

"Where FromSoftware is right now, in terms of scale, I would say Elden Ring is really the limit . We’ve tapped every resource and talent that we have access to," Miyazaki admits, "scaling it even bigger, I’d have my concerns. Perhaps having multiple projects is the next stage, where some of the other younger talent can have the opportunity to manage and direct game design for a smaller project."

In another interview, Miyazaki similarly called Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice a "turning point" for the studio - but more so in regard to its fast-paced combat and action-heavy gameplay. The president's thoughts on FromSoftware's future games then also echoed the possibility that new titles will play differently - specifically, more quickly: "I think there's one more level we can crank it up to."

As for Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree is the end of FromSoftware's work on the beloved open-world RPG for now - the impressive DLC alone is one of the company's biggest projects to date, after all.

