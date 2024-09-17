Former Capcom, Ubisoft, and Riot devs team up for a co-op action RPG with a dash of roguelikes and a heaping helping of magical girls, and boy is it pretty

Developers from studios including Capcom, Ubisoft, Riot Games, and WayForward formed a new studio called Pahdo Labs, and their debut game is co-op roguelike action RPG Starlight Re:Volver, which looks mighty promising even in pre-alpha.

Starlight ReVolver - Official Reveal Trailer (ft. Sarah Bonito) - YouTube Watch On

Starlight Re:Volver was announced today, September 17, via the animated trailer above. It's coming to PC via Steam early access in 2025, and is described as a mix of Japanese action RPGs and Western roguelites, with a hint of social elements seen in MMOs, all styled after the anime and games of the '90s and 2000s.

Starlight Re:Volver combines electro city pop with "hyper-stylized" combat to build an iridescent style that, as someone with a lot of nostalgia for those very same retro games and anime, I find irresistible. Set in Nishi Island Metropolis (NIM) and its "dreamlike virtual world" So Mi, the game features futuristic tech called Re:Volvers, used by magical girl-esque Divers (including some guy named Ren Amagi), and is billed as a mix of Asian cultures.

"Explore the vibrant streets of NIM, where tradition and technology intertwine, then dive into the fantastical realms of So Mi," the official blurb reads. "Uncover the origins of the Re:Volvers, face otherworldly challenges, and write your own legend as one of NIM's celebrated Divers. But beware – the deeper you investigate So Mi's mysteries, the more you risk losing yourself in its dreamy depths."

Combat is built for up to four players, but social elements including various minigames and hangouts boast online servers supporting "dozens of concurrent players." A press release notes you'll "trigger spectacular Magic Combos to break enemy defenses and execute satisfying team plays." The roguelike elements start to come in via unlockable abilities, craftable gear, customizable outfits, and especially unpredictable charms which change run over run. It looks like a whole lot of cute and colorful stuff paired with a bowl of genre soup that sounds delicious.

Between this and the white-hot Sailor Moon-esque farming sim Fields of Mistria, magical girls are so hot right now.