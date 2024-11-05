Dragon Age: The Veilguard streamer spends over 21 hours in character creator out of extreme dedication to being sexy: “I have my priorities sorted, and they’re insane”

Was it worth it?

Character creation is an ancient process, a solemn pursuit first established millions of years ago, when some primordial spirit created humanity out of clay and a tendency toward nicotine dependence. Such a pursuit requires reverence, and streamer Breebunn proved hers by sitting in the Dragon Age: The Veilguard character creator for over 21 hours. 

"I needed to get my Inquisitor to look how I wanted her to look," Breebunn explains on stream. "I have my priorities sorted, and they're insane." 

She shows a screenshot of her Dragon Age playtime (21 hours and 20 minutes). "Could a depressed person do this?!" she pleads. 

Speaking from experience, I'd say so. Like Breebunn in this instance, I tend to have an almost clinical need to get my role-playing game protagonists to look as close to my vision of perfection as possible. I've been a child pumping out Mii character after Mii character for whole afternoons. I have had unimaginative boyfriends urge me to stop toiling with mole placement and "just play the game," as if it were that easy. I ask you: how could I possibly "play the game" if the pink mage I headcanon-ed as John Kramer's bodyguard has a mole that's too big

Breebunn can relate. She explains on stream that she spent those 21 character creator hours on testing out how her Inquisitor — who is highly customizable, along with Dragon Age's new Rook protagonist — appeared in cutscenes. In the end, her hard work pays off. When she's ready to actually play Dragon Age, Breebunn's elf Inquisitor rocks a high ponytail, and her elf mage Rook wears a tasteful swipe of lipstick. Beauty is pain. 

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is the first BioWare game I've ever played, proving you don't need to touch the rest of Dragon Age to fall in love.

