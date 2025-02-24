Dauntless is dead: After a blockchain company buyout, a disastrous update, and brutal layoffs, the Monster Hunter-like action RPG is shutting down this May

Monster Hunter-like free-to-play action RPG Dauntless is shutting down on May 29 after a string of disasters for developer Phoenix Labs.

The studio announced the impending shutdown today. "Dauntless will receive no additional content or updates," a Twitter post reads, adding in no uncertain terms that "Dauntless will no longer be available to play on and after May 29, 2025 at 11:45PM PST."

A Discord post in the game's official server reads: "This was not an easy decision, and we want to express our gratitude to our players, partners and the talented developers who brought Dauntless to life.

"To our community, your passion, creativity, and dedication made Dauntless more than just a game - it became a shared world and a place where friendships were forged. We know there were times we didn’t get it right, but we always strived to give you the best experience we could. We are thankful for your feedback, patience and support over the years."

This shutdown may have been mildly shocking this time last year, but after Phoenix Labs laid off the "majority of the studio" last month , fans have been preparing for the worst. The Discord announcement has been met with an appropriate volume of skull and saluting emojis.

It's worth remembering that Dauntless was pretty darn fun in its prime, but it has faced hardship after hardship ever since Phoenix Labs was quietly acquired by blockchain company Forte Labs in 2023.

An initial wave of layoffs hit the studio in May 2024 as a separate game nearing reveal was canceled after years in development. December 2024 saw the release of an immensely unpopular Dauntless update that gutted the game's core systems so thoroughly that one of the original Phoenix Labs staffers spoke out against it . This turned Dauntless' once-hyped Steam debut into a river of red reviews.

Game Developer previously reported that Forte Labs had pressed developers to work blockchain technology, which has yet to yield a single successful game despite multiple failed attempts , into their projects. This never manifested in Dauntless via mechanics or monetization, but its sudden nosedive and overhaul would certainly reflect a game whose creators had received distressing new orders from higher-ups.