Always online? Free-to-play? Nope, Xbox-published action RPG wants to be a "full game" now, switching to "buy once, offline" glory: "You will own the complete experience permanently"

Towerborne – the always-online, free-to-play action RPG from the developers of the incredible Banner Saga trilogy – is embracing a more traditional model for its upcoming 1.0 launch.

Stoic CEO Trisha Stouffer announces as much in a recent Xbox Wire post, explaining that once Towerborne leaves early access next month, it'll shift "from its original vision as a free-to-play, always online title into a buy once, offline game – you will own the complete experience permanently, with offline play and online co-op."

Towerborne Developer Interview | New Game+ Showcase 2026 - YouTube Watch On

"This change required deep structural rebuilding over the past year, transforming systems originally designed around constant connectivity," Stouffer adds. "The result is a stronger, more accessible, and more player-friendly version of Towerborne – one we're incredibly proud to bring to launch."