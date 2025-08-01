After rumors of a current-gen Kingdom Come: Deliverance, developer Warhorse is blatantly hinting at a PS5 version

Following the appearance of rumors of a current-gen update for Kingdom Come: Deliverance, developer Warhorse Studios is now outright hinting it at being true.

Before the devastatingly popular Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 arrived on the scene in April, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was probably the most popular and acclaimed release of the year (that or Monster Hunter Wilds, anyway). But of course its arrival and popularity means there's a renewed interest in the original game which doesn't exactly have the best time on consoles, with the performance on PS4 being pretty rough. From the sounds of things, we might be about to get a way better way to play it.

Earlier this week, PlayStation Game Size – a Twitter account which previously leaked the arrival of Cyberpunk 2077's native PS5 version – claimed that a PS5 version of Kingdom Come: Deliverance is on the way. Not long after, the Kingdom Come Twitter account posted a mural related to a quest in Deliverance 2 where you steal a Maypole, but when a user responded asking about a potential native PS5 release for the first game, the account replied with the eyes emoji.

Now, obviously that isn't a direct confirmation, but I feel like you wouldn't respond like that unless there was something on the way for the game. Some are speculating it could be a part of the THQ Nordic showcase , which doesn't entirely make sense since Warhorse is a Plaion studio, and the games are published by Deep Silver. But at the same time, all of those are under Embracer Group, so weirder things have happened.

Regardless, if it's appeared on the PSN backend and Warhorse is openly hinting at it, I don't think we'll need to wait much longer, and I'm sure an Xbox Series X|S and Switch 2 update would probably be part of the deal too.

