After admitting it kind of forgot about duos, FromSoft finally adds a 2-player mode to Elden Ring Nightreign and adjusts balance based on number of players

After countless requests and a mixed reception at launch, Elden Ring Nightreign has finally made good on its promise of adding a two-player duos mode to the game.

Developer FromSoftware dropped a new update, patch 1.02, earlier today, introducing what is by far the co-op hit's most-requested feature. Nightreign's patch notes explain that you can now begin expeditions with two people, so you might notice the 'Expedition Type' setting has now been replaced with a 'Number of Players' button when you set up a game.

FromSoft previously admitted that it kinda forgot about duos while in production, which means the final game was almost entirely balanced around and mainly dependant on three people journeying around The Lands Between. Don't worry about Nightreign becoming substantially harder with just two people, though. "The game balance will be adjusted to the current number of players," patch notes say.

Of course, a single-player mode with downscaled difficulty has been available from the start and you could technically play with two people if one player happened to run away from a three-player game. The community's favorite "Seamless Co-Op" modder also managed to get duos working in mere hours after launch. Not having to jump through extra hoops if you want a date night or only have one friend sick enough to endure those bosses is very handy, though.

Elsewhere in the patch notes, the studio details various bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements, as well as a new Relic filtering option "to allow a more precise selection of Relic effects."

FromSoftware had one big problem turning an old Dark Souls 3 boss into an Elden Ring Nightreign boss, and apparently it solved it by yeeting him into the sky