A Honkai: Star Rail leaker was sued for over $150,000, but skipped his own court date and somehow ended up owing $16,500: "They only got like 3 screenshots on me"

A Honkai: Star Rail leaker seems to have the gacha gods on their side, as they've managed to somehow shake off their $156,600 lawsuit with Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse by simply ignoring it.

I guess some things really do go away if you close your eyes. Stephen Totilo reports in his Game File newsletter that the leaker, identified as Alfredo Lopez, shared a pre-release stream of Star Rail character Castorice before she was officially debuted in 2025 to a Discord channel with 12,000 members, prompting HoYoverse to seek the maximum $150,000 in damages for copyright infringement, plus an extra $6,600 in attorney fees to salt the wound. Lopez never responded to HoYoverse's suit, though he did tell someone on Discord, "It's okay. It doesn't bother me…"

"They got like 3 screenshots on me," he said. "Lmao never knew I would get famous."