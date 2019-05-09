Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 images tease a brand-new foe for Jon and Dany to fight

Thought Game of Thrones season 8 was going down the predictable path towards a King’s Landing showdown? Think again. While these Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 images carry some familiar faces – including Dany looking particularly drained after last week’s traumatic deaths – but there’s someone you might not recognise being set up as a potentially huge roadblock for Jon Snow, the Mother of Dragons, and what’s left of her forces.

Say hello to Harry Strickland. He’s briefly appeared in Game of Thrones season 8, being introduced as the head of the Golden Company, the sellswords who pledged their allegiance to Cersei and Euron. He’s finally proving his worth, too, if this new image is anything to go by – and could be the only thing standing between Dany and Cersei. Could we be looking at a late-game wildcard to shake things up?

Elsewhere, everyone looks very pensive after The Last of the Starks turned us all into a tear-filled mess. Jon Snow and Varys take stock on the shores of Dragonstone, while Tyrion and Grey Worm both look pained by an audience with Khaleesi in the throne room.

But I’m getting ahead of myself. Chronologically, things (and this could be a semi-spoiler, so look away now) were clearly left unfinished at the gates of King’s Landing last week. Jon, Tyrion, and Davos are overlooking their army but, of course, we now know their turn tail and head back to Dragonstone alongside the Mother of Dragons, who is looking equally distraught by Missandei and Rhaegal’s death

The good guys don’t get all the promo shots though. Euron looks particularly perplexed by whatever is up above him (a second dragon attack, perhaps?) and, of course, Cersei gets the final say. Or should that be smirk? She’s looking very, very pleased with herself and has the Mountain at her back. Could we be looking at the (surprise) winner of the Game of Thrones – all thanks to her last-minute ploy to get the Golden Company on her side? Don’t bet against it.