Gal Gadot set to lead new spy franchise billed as female-led Mission: Impossible

Look out Ethan Hunt and 007 – there’s a new secret agent on the block, and this time they’re an international woman of mystery. Gal Gadot is set to star in Heart of Stone, an original spy thriller.

The upcoming franchise is described as aiming to put a female spin on iconic movies like Mission: Impossible and James Bond. Tom Harper is in talks to helm the project – he recently directed the adventure movie The Aeronauts, starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones, and the Jessie Buckley-led musical drama Wild Rose.

Meanwhile, the movie’s script has been penned by Greg Rucka, who wrote the screenplay for Netflix’s The Old Guard based on his comics series of the same name, and Allison Schroeder, who was nominated for an Oscar for her work on the Hidden Figures script.

Skydance Media, the studio behind Heart of Stone, is currently keeping its options open on whether this will be a theatrical or streaming release – although it seems likely that streaming debuts for major movies are here to stay for the foreseeable future.

We can next see Gadot on our screens in the highly anticipated DCEU sequel Wonder Woman 1984 , which is out in cinemas and on HBO Max on Christmas Day. She also recently wrapped filming on action-comedy Red Notice with Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson, which is due to drop on Netflix sometime in 2021.