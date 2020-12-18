Gal Gadot on why filming Justice League with Joss Whedon "wasn't the best" experience

Gal Gadot has spoken out about her experience on-set with director Joss Whedon on the set of 2017’s Justice League.

The actor, who reprises her role as Diana in Wonder Woman 1984, told the L.A. Times – off the back of co-star Ray Fisher’s much-publicised struggles with the director – of her own issues with Whedon.

“I’m happy for Ray [Fisher] to go out and speak his truth,” Gadot said. “I wasn’t there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon — I had my own experience with [him], which wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened.”

Gadot continued, “I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I’m happy for Ray to go up and say his truth.”

2017’s Justice League is set to be supplanted, at least in the eyes of some fans, by the upcoming release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The project, which is set to hit HBO Max in March according to the director, will be solely Snyder’s vision, using footage from the time before he departed the production and Whedon was brought in to finish the shoot as well as minor reshoots.

“I would destroy the movie," he said during the fan-organized Justice-Con panel in mid-2020 on whether any of Whedon’s work would make it into the ‘Snyder Cut.’ "I would set it on fire before I use a single frame that I did not photograph."

Find out what else is releasing alongside the Snyder Cut in 2021 with our list of new superhero movies.