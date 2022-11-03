Frozen Flame is a Valheim-like survival game set in a world of dragons

If you're busy waiting for the Valheim Mistlands update, you might want to cast your eye over Frozen Flame.

Frozen Flame's November 17 early access release date was announced (opens in new tab) earlier today, and the multiplayer survival game is immediately reminiscent of last year's valhalla-themed hit. Its art style might borrow a little more from Fortnite than Valheim's more watercolour aesthetic, but there's the same kind of fantasy to the world, the same cozy, firelit nature of the homestead you'll construct, and even a spectral bird to carry you to other realms.

What really sets Frozen Flame apart from Valheim, however, is its focus on dragons. Set in a world once ruled by the oversized lizards, the land is now beset by a curse and requires a soul capable of harnessing its primeval magic to save it. There's also a "fully-developed progression system," allowing players to choose their own path.

Developer Dreamside Interactive says "all core mechanics are in place," so the focus over the next twelve months of early access will be the addition of more biomes, as well as crafting recipes and monster types. There does look to be plenty to do, with four biomes and nearly 100 things to craft already, but you'll have to wait "up to 12 months for the full game to drop."

Valheim was a runaway success last year, racking up millions of players in just a few weeks after launch. Timing was certainly a factor there - lockdowns were still keeping most people inside, while Frozen Flame will have to contend with an audience a little more able to spend time away from their homes. Nonetheless, if it can capture even a fraction of what Valheim achieved, it could be the next big survival hit. Check out its Steam page here (opens in new tab).

Could we see a new contender for our list of the best survival games?