Free-to-play arena shooter XDefiant is getting another beta later this month

As part of the E3 2023 schedule over the past few days, we've been treated to a slew of new game reveals as well as updates on the most hotly anticipated titles making their way to consoles and PC. Today it's Ubisoft's turn to flaunt its wares with its very own digital showcase Ubisoft Forward featuring all the biggest and best titles we can expect to see from the publisher in the months and years ahead. This included a fresh look at the free-to-play arena shooter XDefiant, as well as confirmation that another beta is on the way.

XDefiant is set to arrive later this summer, but before that happens, developer Ubisoft San Francisco will be holding a beta to "address some of the feedback" from the recent closed playtest. This upcoming open beta will be available to all players across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It kicks off later this month on June 21 and runs until June 23.

"This is a short test, but we're opening it to everyone to get as much feedback as possible on our new net code, our controller tuning and, of course, to stress out the servers as much as possible," explains executive producer Mark Rubin.

He also shared some details regarding the game's release, which will kick off with a six-week preseason that offers all of the game's launch content, including 14 maps, five factions, 24 weapons, and more. This will be followed by the Year 1 content schedule, which comes with a bunch of new additions, including four factions, 12 weapons, and 12 maps.

"That's one new map every month," Rubin says. "All inspired by Ubisoft's amazing worlds. I think you may really be surprised at where we go."

