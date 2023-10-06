So what’s the fastest car in Forza Motorsport? It’s a simple question, but by no means a simple answer. There are several cars in the game with a 10.0 rating for speed when in stock spec. The 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko, 2017 Koenigsegg Agera RS, 2018 Bugatti Chiron and 2019 Bugatti Divo all have max stats for speed, for example. But what else is happening under the hood with all the extensive options in the Forza Motorsport car list?

So, what is the fastest car in Forza Motorsports? On paper the 2019 Bugatti Divo is the fastest car in Forza Motorsports. It has a faster acceleration stat than the Koenigseggs at 8.9 and better handling than its stablemate, the Chiron. It manages some 253mph at the end of the old Mulsanne straight at Le Mans’ Circuit De La Sarthe.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

But that’s not the whole story, as you need to be on a long straight like that to really reap the benefits of such a car, as it doesn’t have terrific traction on the corners, at least not compared to an F1 car. There aren’t many of those in the game, and there’s nothing currently newer than the McLaren MP4/4 and the Ferrari Scuderia Ferrari 641, which both have a PI of 999 with 10.0 for all areas except speed, which both have a 6.8.

Coming close to these beauties is the 2017 Porsche #2 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid, which rivals the F1 cars with 10.0 for all areas except speed, which is 0.1 slower, with a rating of 6.7. But it too has a PI of 999.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

That’s all on paper. However, in practice, the F1 cars are clearly fastest when you first try them out. The Bugatti Divo can manage a clear lap of Suzuka East in around 54 seconds, while the Ferrari 641 can do the same in 45 seconds. Nine seconds faster over the lap, due to its phenomenal downforce and still-impressive engine. Impressively, the 2017 Porsche #2 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid can challenge the F1 cars’ lap times, only with much less predictable handling. If you can tame it, there’s probably more time to find in it than in the classic F1 duo. But either way, it proves that grip and acceleration will often trump outright speed in terms of lap time.

It’s worth noting too that cars can be modded and upgraded, so performance can go still higher. The F1 cars have fewer parts you can install, but a Restrictor Plate is available that boosts the Ferrari’s Speed stat from 6.8 to 7.8, and the CP cost is 0. You can also upgrade tyre compounds too once you’ve hit Car Level 11, giving you softer rubber for even more grip, albeit for a shorter time before the tyres are worn out. But if you’re buying a stock version of a car and want to experience the speediest laps, the 1988 and 1990 F1 cars are the ones to go for.