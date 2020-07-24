Popular

Fortnite won't be getting cars for a few more weeks

We won't be hitting the road just yet

(Image credit: Epic)

Players hoping to hit the road in Fortnite will have to wait just a little longer to try out the upcoming addition of cars. 

In a tweet on Fortnite's official Twitter channel, it stated that we can "expect a few weeks until we're road ready", revealing that we won't be able to race about on four wheels for a little while longer. The addition of Fortnite Cars was first teased in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 gameplay trailer

Many expected the most talked about new features coming to Epic's Battle Royale to launch in the recent 13.30 update that went live on July 21. The most recent patch adds some Summer Splash limited time events, along with a series of bug fixes. But, alas, cars were nowhere to be found, and with this tweet we now have confirmation that it's been delayed for a further few weeks. 

From recent leaks, we first learned that it looks like cars in Fortnite will require gas for you to put your pedal to the metal, and gas station locations set to come to the Fortnite map have already been popping up. With a big water theme, Season 3 has already made quite a splash with the introduction of rideable sharks and whirlpools. A series of Fortnite Aquaman challenges also came to the water's surface, with new rewards such as the Trident pickaxe you can unlock.  

