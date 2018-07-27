Fortnite Solo Showdown returns and you could win big prizes of up to 50,000 V-Bucks

Fortnite 's gone back to basics with its latest Showdown Limited-Time Mode, and it's pumped up the V-Bucks prize pool for contenders across all regions. The Solo Showdown LTM is playable now through 7am PDT / 10 am EDT / 3 pm BST on Monday, July 30th. You'll have to finish 25 matches by then to qualify for the final standings, so you'd better get busy.

There are no special in-match rules variants to keep in mind for this Solo Showdown LTM; it plays exactly like the usual Fortnite: Battle Royale solo mode… though you may find your competition playing more conservatively, since there are all those V-Bucks on the line. Here's what the top-placing contenders of each region will win.

1st place: 50,000 V-Bucks

2nd, 3rd, and 4th place: 25,000 V-Bucks

5th through 50th place: 13,500 V-Bucks

51st through 100th place: 7,500 V-Bucks

Participants will be ranked based on a scoring system that accounts for both final placement and eliminations (with ties being resolved by total wins, then total eliminations, then average placement, if necessary). You're welcome to play Solo Showdown LTM for as long as you like during the few days it's live, but remember - only how you perform in your first 25 matches will count toward your placement, and you must finish at least 25 to qualify.

Along with the Summer Skirmish series of invitational weekend events, Fortnite is taking a unique approach to high-end competition. Some of its attempts have worked out better than others, but it's encouraging to see developer Epic's philosophy shaping up as it tries new things and gets more experience. I wonder what Fortnite's competitive scene will look like by next summer?