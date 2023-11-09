Fortnite legend Kevin the Cube returns from a 5-year-exile to wreak havoc on Loot Lake

Fortnite's Kevin the Cube is back in the game as part of its throwback season.

'Fortnite OG' is the name of the game right now, taking the battle royale shooter right back to how it was when it first launched years ago. Now though, things have progressed forward in time, and thanks to the latest update earlier today, November 9, Kevin the Cube is back in the game.

You can catch Kevin in the trailer below, during the first 'Loot Lake' segment. For those unfamiliar, Kevin the Cube is the object that's directly beneath the floating island, embedded into the rocky base and almost carrying the entire island on its back.

Hi, Kevin 🟪#FortniteOG pic.twitter.com/ornN9GYGvLNovember 9, 2023 See more

I remember Kevin causing a bit of a ruckus back in the day. He first popped up back in 2018, as the result of several lightning strikes all hitting one point on the map. He then rolled all the way to Loot Lake, destroying everything in his path, as a cube is want to do, while also messing with gravity and spawning monsters along the way.

Epic never actually dubbed the cube "Kevin," but that's the unofficial title players bestowed upon on our square feller. Oh, fair warning: the cube can electrocute nearby players, or at least it could back in the day, and it could also spawn smaller versions of itself when powered up.

Elsewhere, Driftboards and Quadcrashers are back in Fortnite with the new update today. Last week, the launch of 'Fortnite OG' gave Fortnite its single biggest day ever, seeing 44 million players rush in to get in on the action.

