Fortnite Lantern Puzzle: How to solve it

Solving the Fortnite Lantern Puzzle has got players scratching their heads, as there's no immediately obvious answer to this challenge found within the Lantern Fest Tour event. The in-game 'hint' suggests players visit the @FortniteME Instagram or Twitter pages to find a secret comment from the map creators, but if you've found your way here then it's likely you don't want to get involved in all that and are just looking for a quick way to solve this entry in the Fortnite quests. If that's the case then you're in luck, as the solution for the Lantern Puzzle in Fortnite is laid out below.

How to solve the Lantern Puzzle in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To start the Fortnite Lantern Puzzle, you need to head through the tunnel to your left after you arrive on the Lantern Fest Tour island, then look for a large glowing green lantern structure on the left hand side. Approach it, and as long as no one is already inside you can interact with it to start the Lantern Puzzle.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

This will teleport you into the Fortnite Lantern Puzzle, where you have 30 seconds to interact with five different colored tubes in the correct order. There are 120 different possible combinations you could enter here, but the right one you need is as follows:

Red - Camel emoji Blue - Yellow circle emoji Purple - Oasis emoji Green - Cactus emoji Yellow - Palm tree emoji

Enter that sequence correctly within the time limit and you'll be notified that you've solved the puzzle, along with a generous XP reward and completing the 'Solve a Lantern Puzzle at Lantern Fest Tour' quest. If you get the order wrong or run out of time then don't worry, as you can simply approach the lantern and interact with it again for another attempt.

