Football's coming home at its lowest ever price, as FIFA 20 drops to £35

Football's coming home, it's coming home, it's coming home... and now for a much more affordable price. Tesco have FIFA 20 for PS4 and Xbox One for just £35, which is a saving of £15 on the latest instalment in the long-running franchise.

But that's not all. The retailer, better known for selling 10p instant noodles than video games, also has Borderlands 3 on sale. Both the PS4 and Xbox One versions of that game are at the same price: £35. Plus, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has dropped to £40.

These are some of the lowest prices we've seen these blockbuster games, and it's all thanks to Black Friday. Check out all the deals below.

FIFA 20 (Xbox One) | Tesco £35 (save £15)

The latest instalment in the long running Fifa series is here, and now for a bargain price.

