Football Manager player awarded Guinness World Record for 400-year game

As of today, the longest single game of Football Manager has officially been recorded by the Guinness World Records committee.

The record now belongs to Pawel Sicinski, a UEFA Grassroots C football coach in Poland. Specifically, Sicinski spent a total of 416 years and 134 days in a single game. According to the folks at Guinness World Records, he played from January 4, 2018 through May 18, 2434 in-game, with only 260 days off.

New record: Longest single game of @FootballManager - 416 years and 134 days.Pawel played on Football Manager 2018 and managed teams from the 4th January 2018 up until the 18th May 2434 and only took 260 days off!𝘱𝘳𝘢𝘪𝘴𝘦 🙌April 22, 2022 See more

That's an extremely high level of dedication to one game, and it translates to 460 football seasons. During that time, according to Sicinski, he amassed 1258 football trophies, played 22,300 football matches, and scored a total of 58,900 goals. That's about 2.64 goals per game, which is nothing to sneeze at.

Previously, the Football Manager world record was held by a fan named Sepp Hedel from Germany, who played 333 seasons and 1,940 hours of real-world play. That translated to 42,672 goals scored when Hedel took the award in 2019. At that time, he had earned 258 league titles, won 729 cups, and amassed 1028 awards for himself. Not too shabby.

Football Manager has seemingly attracted some extremely dedicated, fanatical players. These records were incredibly hard-fought, and both record-holders should absolutely be proud of everything they've accomplished. It looks like, however, with Sicinski's numbers, he'll likely be the reigning champ for some time...unless you feel like challenging them. Be forewarned, though, you've got a lot of catching up to do. Best to get started now.

