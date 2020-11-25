Football Manager 2021 wonderkids: All the best young players you should sign in FM21

Football Manager 2021 wonderkids are an essential part of the game if you want to dominate the leagues years into the future and become one of the greatest managers. Some of the best young players in Football Manager 2021 are unknown gems that you'll never have heard of before, even if you're a huge football fan, and often your scouts won't find them thanks to the obscure leagues they play in. We've got a lot of the best Football Manager 2021 wonderkids right here, split up by position.

Some wonderkids are already world famous, like Matthijs De Ligt, Mason Greenwood, and Phil Foden. Everyone already knows about these players and they're essentially unattainable for everyone but the biggest clubs, so these global superstars have been excluded from our list. This FM21 wonderkids guide is to help shine a light on players you may not know have high potential. Also, wonderkid means 20 years old or younger, so both Mbappe and Donnarumma are finally too old for these lists.

Goalkeepers

FM21 wonderkids: Goalkeeper

Since goalkeepers don't peak until late 20s, often early 30s, finding a wonderkid goalkeeper is a risk since they still won't compare to the older players until much later down the line. With that in mind, if you're building for the distant future, here are 10 of the best wonderkid goalkeepers in Football Manager 2021.

Football Manager 21 wonderkids: Goalkeepers Name Age Club Nationality Wage (K) Value (M) Maarten Vandevoordt 18 KRC Genk Belgian 4.1 0.1 Manuel Gasparini 18 Udinese Italian 2 0.07 Mikki van Sas 16 Manchester City Dutch 0.1 0.01 Illan Meslier 20 Leeds United French 20 18.4 Alejandro Iturbe 16 Atletico Madrid Spanish 0.3 0.008 Matheus Donelli 18 COR (Corinithians) Brazilian 0.4 0.01 Ivan Martinez 18 Atletico Pamplona Spanish 1.1 0.03 Matej Kovar 20 Manchester United Czech 2.5 0.2 Alessandro Russo 19 Sassuolo Italian 4.8 0.1 Diogo Costa 20 FC Porto Portugeuse 3.4 1

Centre Back

FM21 wonderkids: Centre Back

A few of these young centre halves will set you back a pretty penny, but there are also some cheap gems in here. Matthijs de Ligt has been left out because he's already one of the most famous defenders in the world.

Football Manager 21 wonderkids: Centre Backs Name Age Club Nationality Wage (K) Value (M) Josko Gvardiol 18 RB Leipzig Croatian 13.3 0.9 Jean-Clair Todibo 20 Barcelona French 21.9 4.9 Marash Kumbulla 20 Verona Albanian 31.7 5 Nehuen Perez 20 Atletico Madrid Argentinian 15.1 4 Max Normann Williamsen 17 Kristiansund Norwegian 0.3 0.02 Ethan Ampadu 19 Chelsea Welsh 7.5 8.1 Zinho Vanheusden 20 Standard Liege Belgian 23.7 5.7 Andrea Papetti 18 Brescia Italian 0.2 1.6 Matteo Lovato 20 Verona Italian 2.8 0.6 Eric Garcia 19 Manchester City Spanish 12 22.6

Right Back

FM21 wonderkids: Right Back

What we've learnt from this list of right backs is that England are sorted for the future. Special shout out goes to Ethan Laird who, by the end of my first season as Manchester United, had become first-choice over Wan-Bissaka.

Football Manager 21 wonderkids: Right Backs Name Age Club Nationality Wage (K) Value (M) Max Aarons 20 Norwich English 18 14.9 Reece James 20 Chelsea English 60 25.6 Tomas Esteves 18 FC Porto Portuguese 3.4 0.3 Rodrigo Pinheiro 17 FC Porto Portuguese 1.2 0.01 Malo Gusto 17 Olympique Lyonnais French 0.5 0.04 Yan Couto 18 Manchester City Brazilian 5 0.2 Pierre Kalulu 20 AC Milan French 16 0.1 Ethan Laird 18 Manchester United English 4 4.3 Josha Vagnoman 19 Hamburger SV German 7 0.3 Victor Gomez 20 Espanyol Spanish 5.6 0.3

Left Backs

FM21 wonderkids: Left Back

Some outstanding options here at left back, including one chap from New Zealand. Noah Katterbach especially looks to be a bargain choice.

Football Manager 21 wonderkids: Left Backs Name Age Club Nationality Wage (K) Value (M) Nuno Mendes 18 Sporting Portuguese 4.1 4.5 Noah Katterbach 19 1. FC Koln German 1.7 1 Owen Wijndal 20 AZ Alkmaar Dutch 3.8 2.8 David de la Vibora 17 Real Madrid Spanish 0.3 0.007 Juan Miranda 20 Barcelona Spanish 7.2 0.8 Rayan Ait-Nouri 19 Angers SCO French 9.8 2.2 Riccardo Calafiori 18 AS Roma Italian 13 0.1 Brandon Williams 19 Manchester United English 40 19.7 Tyrick Mitchell 20 Crystal Palace English 0.5 3.7 Liberato Cacace 19 Sint-Truidense VV New Zealander 6.1 0.5

Defensive Midfielders

FM21 wonderkids: Defensive Midfield

An eclectic mix of defensive midfielders here from some smaller clubs, along with one or two bigger names. One name has been omitted here – Sandro Tonali – because the chap is on the world stage already and your scouts are likely to have found him if you're looking for a DM.

Football Manager 21 wonderkids: Defensive Midfielders Name Age Club Nationality Wage (K) Value (M) Florentino Luis 20 SL Benfica Portuguese 16.8 6.7 Gustavo Assuncao 20 Familicao Brazilian 2 3.7 Marco Kana 17 Anderlecht Belgian 4.5 0.1 Fausto Vera 20 Argentinos Jrs Argentina 3.2 1.7 Oliver Skipp 19 Tottenham Hotspur English 25 7.5 Nicolo Rovella 18 Genoa Italian 0.2 0.7 Manuel Ugarte 19 Fenix Uruguayan 1.6 1.2 Samson Tijani 18 RB Salzburg Nigerian 2.2 0.1 Dennis Lutke-Frie 17 Borussia Dortmund German 0.06 0.01 Andrea Ghion 20 Sassuolo Italian 2.6 0.1

Central Midfielders

FM21 wonderkids: Centre Midfield

Two four-letter, sub-16 players in the central midfield category, with both Pipi and Gavi being signings for long in the future. Camavinga is definitely the most high profile name on the list, but any of these midfield maestros will be excellent choices for any team.

Football Manager 21 wonderkids: Centre Midfielders Name Age Club Nationality Wage (K) Value (M) Eduardo Camavinga 17 Rennes French 18.9 6.5 Pipi 16 Real Madrid Japanese 1.2 0.03 Ilaix Moriba 17 Barcelona Spanish 11.5 0.1 Vitor Ferreira 20 FC Porto Portuguese 2 1 Ryan Gravenberch 18 Ajax Dutch 2.9 1.6 Mickael Cuisance 20 Bayern Munich French 43.9 2.3 Pierre Dwomoh 16 KRC Genk Belgian 0.05 0.1 Charles de Ketelaere 19 Club Brugge Belgian 7.7 1.1 Sergio Gomez 19 Borussia Dortmund Spanish 14 0.8 Gavi 15 Barcelona Spanish 0.06 0.04

Attacking Midfielders

FM21 wonderkids: Attacking Midfield

A cracking list of young attacking mids here, though unfortunately most are already at big clubs. A few have been left out too, due to already being pretty well known; Joao Felix, Brahim Diaz, and Phil Foden.

Football Manager 21 wonderkids: Attacking Midfielders Name Age Club Nationality Wage (K) Value (M) Pedri 17 Barcelona Spanish 22.7 7.6 Naci Unuvar 17 Ajax Dutch 0.1 0.1 Dejan Kulusevski 20 Zebre (Juventus) Sweden 81.2 22.6 Takefusa Kubo 19 Real Madrid Japanese 38.3 4.5 Reinier 18 Real Madrid Brazilian 9.2 1.1 Giovanni Reyna 17 Borussia Dortmund American 15.3 1 Yusuf Demir 17 SK Rapid Vienna Austrian 0.6 0.3 Miguel Baeza 20 Celta Vigo Spanish 2.7 0.1 Fabio Vieira 20 FC Porto Portuguese 4.6 1.6 Angel Gomes 19 LOSC Lille English 20 7.9

Right Wingers

FM21 wonderkids: Right Wing

Manchester United fans will recognise two of the players here, with Pellistri signing over the summer and Amad Diallo having a transfer arranged to the club in January. There are another few big names missing here: Rodrygo, Ferran Torres, Pedro Neto, and Reiss Nelson are all huge names already, with hefty price tags attached.

Football Manager 21 wonderkids: Right Wingers Name Age Club Nationality Wage (K) Value (M) Francisco Trincao 20 Barcelona Portuguese 20.2 6.5 Antony 20 Ajax Brazilian 13.7 6.8 Emanuel Vignato 19 Bologna Italian 9.7 0.7 Savio 16 ATM (Atletico Mineiro) Brazilian 0.7 0.06 Harvey Elliott 17 Liverpool English 12 5 Amad Diallo 18 Atalanta Ivorian 4.6 0.2 Yeremi Pino 17 Villareal Spanish 3.2 0.1 Facundo Pellistri 18 Manchester United Uruguayan 25 5 Ilias Akhomach 16 Barcelona Spanish 0.7 0.06 Raul Moro 17 Lazio Spanish 0.2 0.1

Left Wingers

FM21 wonderkids: Left Wing

Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi have been omitted from this list because let's face it – they've both stolen the spotlight already. But that would increase the number of English players on this list up to five, which bodes well for the future... right?

Football Manager 21 wonderkids: Left Wingers Name Age Club Nationality Wage (K) Value (M) Curtis Jones 19 Liverpool English 20 7.3 Shola Shoretire 16 Manchester United English 0.1 0.09 Jens Petter Hauge 20 AC Milan Norwegian 26.7 4.4 Dwight McNeil 20 Burnley English 45 19.3 Rayan Cherki 16 Olympique Lyonnais French 8.7 0.2 Exequiel Zeballos 18 Boca Juniors Argentinian 1.3 0.4 Nico Serrano 17 Athletic Bilbao Spanish 1.4 0.06 Diego Lainez 20 Real Hispalis (Real Betis) Mexican 7.3 0.9 Francisco Concelcao 17 FC Porto Portuguese 1.6 0.03 Oscar Aranda 18 Real Madrid Spanish 0.5 0.01

Strikers

FM21 wonderkids: Striker

Finally, there are the young goalscorers up to. The two best players – Erling Braut Haaland and Mason Greenwood – have been omitted for obvious reasons, but the rest of the players on the list are great shouts if you need someone to stick the ball in the back of the net.