First trailer for Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal's apocalyptic drama looks like Black Mirror meets Interstellar

Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal's new thriller Foe has got its first trailer, and it's seriously chilling. The upcoming movie sees them star as a couple pushed to the limits in a story that looks fresh out of a season of Black Mirror.

Ronan plays Hen and Mescal stars as Junior in the Amazon Studios film that begins with an uninvited stranger turning up on their door. Played by Aaron Pierre, what he's got to offer is a life-changing proposal that would take Junior to the stars. Set in 2065 on a secluded farm, Pierre's Terrance has one stipulation, the real Junior will replaced with an artificial version to remain on Earth with Hen.

"I need to have an intimate understanding of your marriage, the good and the bad," Terrance says to Junior at one moment in the trailer. "I promise it’s confidential. It’s between you and me." The first footage is undeniably chilling and promises an epic drama awaits from the director of Lion and Mary Magdalene, Garth Davis.

Foe's trailer has drawn parallels already to some other sci-fi epics, and we've got to admit we see the comparison. First up, one viewer said it gave them "Interstellar vibes", referring to Christopher Nolan's 2014 epic about an ex-NASA pilot tasked with finding a new planet for humans after Earth becomes uninhabitable.

Others have commented on its startling similarity to the season 6 episode of Black Mirror, Beyond The Sea. In that, two astronauts transfer their consciousness into artificial replicas of their bodies on Earth.

