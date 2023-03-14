Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield to star in a romantic drama after going viral at the Oscars

After presenting at the 95th Academy Awards, Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield are in talks to star in a new romantic drama together.

The pair went viral online after presenting the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, with many commenting on their chemistry. The two are now set to star in We Live in Time, a "funny, deeply moving and immersive love story." John Crowley (Brooklyn) is in negotiations to direct from a screenplay by Nick Payne (The Last Letter from Your Lover, Wanderlust).

Pugh, nominated for Best Supporting Actress in 2020, can be seen next in Zach Braff's A Good Person, which is due out this year. The actor also plays Jean Tatlock in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, and Princess Irulan in Dune: Part Two. She starts production on Marvel's Thunderbolts this summer, where she will reprise her role as antihero Yelena Belova after making her MCU debut in 2021's Black Widow.

Garfield was last seen in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Tick, Tick...Boom!, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. He starred as a Mormon detective losing his faith in the Hulu and FX miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven in 2022. Garfield received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his portrayal of the late composer Jonathan Larson in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick...Boom!

We Live In Time does not yet have plot details or a release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming films in 2023 and beyond, or, skip straight to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.