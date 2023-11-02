The Five Nights At Freddy’s game creator had the most wholesome response to the film’s success

Five Nights at Freddy’s has been a huge success at the box office, breaking Halloween records. Now the game creator – and the movie’s producer – Scott Cawthon has shared an incredibly wholesome response to its success.

Posting on Reddit, Cawthon shared some of his experiences from the opening weekend of the movie, where he went to see it in disguise four times. Each time provided something different from the creator, as he admitted no one recognized him on any of his visits.

At one point he shares how a theater-goer dressed as Toy Chica thought she spotted him before her boyfriend told her that Cawthon was too old to be himself. Meanwhile, another time, he saw it with a packed crowd where everyone cheered and clapped, which Cawthon says was "a lot of fun".

However, it was Saturday evening’s showing which was the sweetest as he described wearing a Security Breach t-shirt. "I was standing in line behind a young woman in a Freddy hat waiting for popcorn and drinks, and she turned and looked at me and just said, 'I like the shirt!' That made my night," he wrote. You can read the full post below.

Cawthon ended his Reddit entry by thanking all the fans for going to see the movie, and addressing its huge success, as well as acknowledging the criticisms. The film was panned by critics, only averaging 29% on Rotten Tomatoes, but fans seem to have enjoyed it a lot more.

"It was beyond my wildest dreams," he continued in his post. "I do read the comments and critiques, so while I'm glad most people had a great time at the movies, I'm definitely paying attention, and I wanted you all to know that."

For more on the adaptation, check out our theory about Sparky’s introduction, your guide to all the Five Nights at Freddy’s Easter eggs and cameos, and our breakdown of the Five Nights at Freddy’s post-credits scene.

We also spot to director Emma Tammi about the PG-13 rating, Jason Blum about Cawthon's reaction to the movie, and the pair about bringing those animatronics to life.