Sorry Five Nights at Freddy's fans, there's a disappointing update on that rumored R-rated cut

Five Nights at Freddy's director Emma Tammi has addressed speculation of an R-rated cut for the adaptation of the jumpscare-heavy horror classic, saying they're "really happy with how the PG 13 tone landed."

"We knew that some of the fan base would want an R-rated version of this film," Emma Tammi said in an interview with Forbes. "On the one level, we wanted to be inclusive of the younger audiences and knew we were going to hit the PG-13 rating, but for the audience that also wanted that level of violence, if you will, or at least insinuation of violence, we really wanted to still include elements that felt dark.”

Tammi, though, has made it abundantly clear that audiences are not getting a grislier, more gruesome cut anytime soon.

"I would say not to expect an R-rated version on this one," Tammi said. "We're really happy with how the PG-13 tone landed; it felt like the right fit for this particular film. We're sticking by it."

The director's comments mirror ones Tammi made in our own interview, where she said that the decision to keep things PG-13 was decided before cameras began rolling.

"Going into production we knew that we wanted to really stick [to] a PG-13 rating for this movie," director Emma Tammi told GamesRadar+.

"It felt like it was important and really exciting to be able to include a younger audience to come see this movie. But we also, of course, wanted to deliver on the scares and at least the implied violence of a kill, even if you don't see everything."

