First Look - February's White Knight Batman: Beyond the White Knight finale covers and synopsis

Sean Murphy's latest Black Label White Knight installment comes to a close in February 14's Batman: Beyond the White Knight #8 with an assist on art and the main cover by Dave Stewart and covers by Greg Papullo and Jonathan Glapion and Murphy.

Batman: Beyond the White Knight #8 cover (Image credit: DC)

The last issue of the series that introduced Terry McGinnis (Batman Beyond) into the White Knight Universe as well as the supervillain Blight, October 25's Beyond the White Knight #6 ended ominously with a reunited Bruce and Dick Grayson (now commander of the Gotham Terrorist Oppression Unit or GTO. But their reunion was short-lived as Dick jumped in front of an energy blast intended for Bruce by Blight, seemingly killing or severely wounding him.

We still have more than a month and a whole other issue to figure out where that cliffhanger goes in December 27's Batman: Beyond the White Knight #8 but while we wait we can take a look at DC's description and the covers to the final issue:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

"It all ends here! With the future of Gotham City at stake, Bruce Wayne leads an attack on the Wayne-Powers building to take down Blight and his minions once and for all," reads DC's synopsis.

"And with the new Batman, the Robins, and GCPD's Barbara Gordon at his side, anything seems possible. But not all endings will be happy: Bruce is still an escaped felon, and the FBI is hot on his tail. Could this be the end of Batman? Not if the mysterious Agent Prince has anything to say about it!"

By the sounds of it, it seems like the Robins at Bruce's side include Dick, but in a world like the White Knight-verse, you never know.

Batman: Beyond the White Knight #8 February 14 (aww, Valentine's Day). Look for the rest of DC's February 2023 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

Batman: Beyond the White Knight #7 and #8 are just some of the many new Batman comics DC has planned for release in 2022 and 2023