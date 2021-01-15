Find the best deals for Nintendo Switch Mario Red and Blue Edition - here's where to get it before it sells out

After being revealed a few days ago to tie in with the launch of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury this February, you can now pre-order the special Nintendo Switch Mario Red & Blue Edition from Nintendo UK itself or Amazon in the UK (sadly, it doesn't seem to be available in the US just yet). We've listed the best offers we could find below.

Mario Red and Blue Edition: £279.99 at Nintendo UK

Available worldwide this February 12, the Nintendo Switch Mario Red and Blue Edition features a color-scheme inspired by the plumber's iconic outfit. In addition, the Joy-Con straps feature yellow accents to look like the buttons on Mario's dungarees. Depending on the package you get, it's also possible to grab a special Mario Red and Blue Edition carry case festooned with Mario-related icons on the front and back. In terms of themed reskins, this is amongst the better ones we've seen.

Take a look at it in all its glory below.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo)

However, because it's a special design that's unlikely to last long, it'd be a good idea to get on securing yourself a copy before it's all sold out. With that in mind, we've gathered the best offers so far on the Nintendo Switch Mario Red and Blue Edition. You can find these here.

In our opinion, the front-runner in the UK would be the official Nintendo store. Although the console is also available from Amazon, that listing is more expensive at £299.99. By contrast, it's £279.99 from Nintendo. No matter what, you're receiving the carry case for no extra cost with both offers.

Mario Red and Blue Edition - UK deals

Nintendo Switch (Mario Red & Blue Edition) + carry case | £279.99 at Nintendo

This handsome special edition console is now up for pre-order, and if you buy it direct from Nintendo you'll get a free, themed carry case to go with it. The system launches February 12 2021.

Nintendo Switch (Mario Red & Blue Edition) + Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury + carry case | £329.99 at Nintendo

Get the console and the game it's releasing in honor of all at the same time. While you're not saving any money compared to buying it all separately, you are getting that carry case and a fancy steelcase for your game. Would you prefer a different game? You can get the same deal with Super Mario 3D All-Stars or Mario Kart instead. No matter what, this package releases February 12 2021.

Nintendo Switch (Mario Red & Blue Edition) + Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + carry case + plastic wheel | £379.99 at Nintendo

Despite being the most expensive bundle, it has loads of value to offer - you're getting the special edition console, the re-released Mario 3D World, Bowser's Fury, Mario Kart, and accessories like a plastic wheel to go with it. This bundle launches February 12 2021.

Nintendo Switch (Mario Red & Blue Edition) + carry case | £299.99 at Amazon UK

Although it's convenient to order through Amazon, we wouldn't necessarily recommend picking up this deal until the console is sold out elsewhere - it's a lot more expensive than it should be. Either way, the system launches February 12 2021.

Mario Red and Blue Edition - US deals

Unfortunately, the console hasn't gone up for pre-order in the US yet, but we can't imagine it'll be long before that changes - it's only a few weeks away from release, after all. Keep an eye on this page for updates. It's well worth checking the likes of Amazon and Best Buy as much as you can though.

