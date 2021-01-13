New Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury details unveiled including photo mode and collectibles

Nintendo has revealed a slate of new details about Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, before the bundle releases for Nintendo Switch next month in February.

Chiefly, there'll be a brand new photo mode that you can use to save your favorite moments in the game, and you can also customise your in-game photos by adding stickers to the photo overlay. If you're not aware, the former game in the bundle was an original release for the Wii U, but has now been remastered for the Nintendo Switch, while Bowser's Fury is a brand new game.

Additionally, the re-release is speeding things up, literally, by increasing the movement speed of every playable character. Finally there's a brand new type of collectible for players to track down. These are known as Cat Shrines, running with the overarching theme of Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad all being able to transform into alternative feline versions of themselves.

Bowser's Fury is described as a "free-roaming adventure" for Mario and company, in which you'll have to team up with Bowser Jr. in order to take down his own dad. Speaking of Bowser Jr. the game actually supports two-player co-op, with the second player taking control of Bowser's child.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury releases for the Nintendo Switch next month on February 12. Yesterday, Nintendo unveiled the brand new Mario Red and Blue Nintendo Switch, which paints the handheld console in Mario's classic overall colors.

