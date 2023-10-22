Final Fantasy’s creator adores Final Fantasy 14, and that’s why he “absolutely” does not want to work on the MMO

Final Fantasy's founding father, Hironobu Sakaguchi, is a proud FF14 devotee, and that's precisely why he doesn't want to work on any content for the critically acclaimed MMO.

As part of Final Fantasy 14's European leg of Fan Fest, Sakaguchi takes part in a panel with producer and director Naoki Yoshida discussing his two years playing the MMO.

The second part of that panel involves a question and answer session, with one fan asking if he would like to make a guest appearance on the MMO to create content. After all, industry veteran and once-Square Enix employee Yasumi Matsuno popped up to work on an Alliance raid scenario focusing on Final Fantasy 12 and Tactic's world Ivalice. Even Nier's Yoko Taro got involved in making a raid series for Shadowbringers.

Sakaguchi, however, has no such interest.

"Absolutely not! If I make this part of my work, I'll know what's going on behind the scenes, so I won't be able to enjoy the content myself while I'm making it," he declares defiantly. "So, no offense, but no."

Following the answer, Yoshi-P says working with him would be fantastic, though he won't force it. Following a pop from the crowd, he teases that they could coax Sakaguchi in with smaller content. However, the founding father of Final Fantasy is having none of it.

"Of course, no."

Aside from Sakaguchi's desire to keep enjoying Final Fantasy 14 as a fan, we have learned plenty over the event – like what Sakaguchi reckons makes a Final Fantasy game.

We also found out that the first Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail job is The Viper, a melee DPS that's technically demanding but oh so stylish. We're also getting a Final Fantasy 11-themed alliance raid in a real meeting of the MMOs. Before all that, though, we're getting the much-teased Final Fantasy 16 crossover during the 6.5x run, so there's not too long to wait.

