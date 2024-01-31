Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster's PC and mobile versions finally have the same assist options as the console counterparts

Final Fantasy's Pixel Remaster games on PC and mobile finally have feature parity with their console counterparts in terms of assist and font options.

Despite releasing first, the PC and mobile versions of Final Fantasy's Pixel Remaster series have always been lacking certain options that their console counterparts had from day one. Primarily, this includes the option to change the in-game font and to enable assist options like turning enemy encounters off.

Now, that's finally been remedied. As noted by RPGSite, all six of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster games on mobile have received new updates, which allow players to do things like change the font from the 'Modern' style back to a 'Classic Style', which is meant to echo the typeface originally used in the six games back when they first launched.

There are also a lot of new assist features for mobile and PC players. For example, you'll now be able to turn off randomized enemy encounters entirely, as well as boost both your XP and currency intake from battles, increasing both by up to four times their regular levels.

Finally, there's an option allowing players to switch the background music between the original arrangements, and modern overhauls. Both versions of the soundtracks can now be switched between at will on PC and mobile, and you can listen to either version straight from the in-game music player.

It's a little baffling that it took Square Enix so long to bring the PC and mobile ports of Final Fantasy's Pixel Remaster series up to feature parity with the console counterparts, but at least the features are now finally here.

In other good news, there's now less than a month to go until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launches on February 29 for PS5.