Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3's story already has a first draft, but it could change based on Rebirth feedback

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth isn't even out yet, but a first draft for the sequel has already been written.

Speaking at the Tokyo Game Show (transcribed and translated by Shinra Archaeology Department), producer Yoshinori Kitase explained that a "tentative first draft" has been written outlining the main story in Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3, adding that the plot could change at fundamental levels based on the response to Part 2, titled Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

"I guess you could say that between myself, [director] Tetsuya Nomura, and [writer] Mr. Nojima, we have a tentative first draft for the scenario, and it's in a finished state, so things have gotten started. That said, although we've gotten some work done, there will still be parts we create by combining players' responses and reactions and going over that feedback. So after the release of Part 2 - Rebirth - it's possible that the things we're coming up with for Part 3 - the concept, etc. - will change."

There are a number of significant story changes in Final Fantasy 7 Remake compared to the original 1997 classic, so it's no surprise to hear the narrative will continue to be fairly fluid in development. Rest assured though, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is keeping all of the zany side content and is even introducing Yuffie in a much less annoying way than the original game.

It remains to be seen whether Rebirth, or Part 3 for that matter, will join the ranks of the original game and become one of the best JRPGs ever.