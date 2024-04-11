Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth serves up a strong entry for 2024's best patch notes: un-stopping a side quest called 'Can't Stop Won't Stop' which was ironically "stopping progress"

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's Platinum Trophy is now back on the menu, thanks to Square Enix issuing a new patch for the RPG.

Last week, players reported that they couldn't obtain the 'Can't Stop Won't Stop' PS5 trophy for Rebirth, which effectively meant many couldn't Platinum the game. This prompted Square Enix to step in and pledge that a new patch would remedy the Trophy issues for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and that patch is now thankfully here with us.

Update 1.030 is now available for download, and the headline feature for the patch is that it fixes the 'Can't Stop Won't Stop' Trophy from not unlocking for players. Additionally, there's also other bug fixes implemented for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, although Square Enix's patch notes stop short of mentioning what these fixes actually are.

【お知らせ】 『FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH』アップデートのお知らせ（Version1.030）🔽詳細は下記よりご確認くださいhttps://t.co/jiKYYXLG3g#FF7 #FF7R #FF7リバースApril 11, 2024 See more

The problem with the Trophy originally stemmed from the Gold Saucer section of Rebirth. Players had to best every mini-game for the Trophy to unlock, but the G-Bike mini-game in the Wonderment Square portion of the Gold Saucer wasn't registering players' high scores correctly, so they could basically never officially win the mini-game, even though, in reality, they were.

It's good to see one of the more attainable Platinum Trophies back on the menu for PS5 players. Now that the issue with the G-Bike is sorted out, Trophy hunters can turn their attention back to what's likely one of the more challenging Trophies on offer in Rebirth - completing every chapter on 'Hard' difficulty.

Elsewhere at Square Enix, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 is "off to the races" according to creative director Tetsuya Nomura, who's surprisingly ready to be done with the Remake trilogy at large. Perhaps working on three continuous games over the course of a decade has taken its toll on the veteran developer.

